Hi everyone! It’s me, Cosmo the Library Cat. When I want to take it easy, the only thing I like better than taking a nice nap in the sunlight is listening to a good book. This week, Children’s Library Assistant Mary Adair, suggested I try Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. Ms. Mary said it was one of her favorite books when she was my age. Like me, Anne is an orphan who is taken in by kind people. Like a lot of children (and cats) Anne has a big imagination and sometimes this gets her into trouble. I like following her adventures as she learns and makes friends. This book is sometimes funny and sometimes sad.
Anne of Green Gables and other books are always instantly available online from AudioBookCloud. AudioBookCloud lets me listen to as many audiobooks as I want, when I want, and on any device. No username or password needed. Just choose your book to listen to and stretch out someplace comfortable with a stuffed mouse or a ball of string. It’s the perfect way to pass an afternoon. Cat treats are optional. Visit Grand County Public Library’s online list of digital resources for families and click on AudioBookCloud for free access. https://tinyurl.com/GCPLDRFF