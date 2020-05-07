Hey, Moab t(w)eens, it’s me, Cosmo the Library Cat. I’m seriously missing all of your youthful energy! It’s been too quiet around here without you. I wanted to tell you that there are new teen books at the Grand County Public Library, including graphic novels and manga (you know who I’m meowing at on this one).
I got my paws on this new graphic novel “Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918” by Don Brown. Although it’s not exactly cheery catnip material, it’s helping me understand why everyone has been away for so long, plus the illustrations are pretty cool. Or, if you are looking for a good tale about finding your inner magic against all odds, I recommend the new teen book “Legacy and the Queen” by Annie Matthew and basketball great Kobe Bryant.
You can probably get on the library’s online catalog easier than I can, and I’ve heard there are links on the catalog homepage to all our new items. You can put books on hold and then pick them up outside at the library! Go to tinyurl.com/gcplopac and click on the new material links on the left-hand side of the page. See you later, cool cats. [Photo courtesy of the Grand County Public Library]