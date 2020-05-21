Grand County Middle School student Liam Clark was awarded first place in this year’s Americanism Essay contest, after a competition that History teacher Mr. Sokolowski said was “fierce.” Silver Turner and Amelia McKay came in second and third place in the contest, which is put on by the American Legion Auxiliary. This year’s topic was “How Can We Address the Health and Wellbeing of our Veterans, Military and their families.” Mr. Sokolowski reported that students wrote “excellent essays.” Liam Clark continued on to the state competition, where he was awarded Honorable Mention.
Congratulations to the winners and to all the students who participated!