Malachi Seely Roberts drives to the lane as the Grand County Red Devils outdid the the Emery Spartans 88-67 to win the Region XII title on Feb 12. The Red Devils will seed high enough in the RPI to earn a bye on February 16th and should be hosting the second round game on Feb 19. [Grand County Athletics]
