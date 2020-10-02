The Lady Red Devils came away with a one-sided victory over the South Sevier Rams 8-0 on Sept. 25. Corah Moody had a hat trick with her three goals; Olivia Medina added two goals herself. Tava Walling, Emree Olsen, and Amelia McKay each scored one goal for the Devils. [Photo: Grand County Athletics]
Most Popular
Articles
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Addressing ‘rape culture’
- The View: Moving to Moab
- Judge rules Grand County’s amendments can be on 2020 ballot
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Federal judge removes Pendley as BLM head: Public lands boss in office "unlawfully," ruling says
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Utah fire season the costliest on record
- Powered by solar
- Grand Country High School 2020 Homecoming Court
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- League of Women Voters of Grand County Candidate Forum
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Legal motion asks for clarity on Grand County switch to commission
- The View: Moving to Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Mean streets of Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Horses in Mill Creek
- Protect those who protected us
- A context-ed election