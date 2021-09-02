The Grand County High School girls soccer team won their home game 5-0 against the San Juan Broncos on Aug. 26, but lost an away game to the Richfield Wildcats on Aug. 31. The team has a current 3-1 win/loss status.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mutt of the Week: Meet Long John!
- Meet Diesel!
- Few fast answers in Moab couple’s deaths
- New housing project progresses...slowly: Challenges push Arroyo Crossing timeline back
- Powell and Mead reservoirs dangerously low: Historic lows trigger water cuts; activists say managers aren’t doing enough
- A night on the town...100 years ago: What did Moab do for fun a century ago?
- Petroglyphs defaced: Bureau of Land Management seeks information on vandals’ identities
- Local scientist and nonprofit founder takes on new community role
- Moab passes on property tax: City Council declines new tax after opposition
- Open letter to the Moab City Council