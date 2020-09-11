The GCHS cross country team participated in their annual “Running of the Dogs” event to benefit Underdog Animal Rescue. Adoptable dogs from the shelter join the team for a run as a way to get them out of their cages and give them some exercise. Former team captain Sadie Farnsworth came up with the idea for the event three years ago as a way for the team to give back to the community. [Photo by Rachael Martin]
Most Popular
Articles
- Legal, financial and repair issues plague city project
- Science Moab: The battle against cheatgrass
- Fire on the Mountain
- Student Athlete Profiles: Kylah Ricks runs to victory
- Head Start asks for a boost
- National parks see increase in domestic visitors
- Caring for the kitties
- The View: How we serve Moab
- 12 questions about free meals for students at Grand County public schools
- Local EMTs fight fires across Utah and Colorado
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.