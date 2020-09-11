GCHS Cross Country Team

The GCHS cross country team participated in their annual “Running of the Dogs” event to benefit Underdog Animal Rescue. Adoptable dogs from the shelter join the team for a run as a way to get them out of their cages and give them some exercise. Former team captain Sadie Farnsworth came up with the idea for the event three years ago as a way for the team to give back to the community. [Photo by Rachael Martin]