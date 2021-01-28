HMK Students of the Month

Congratulations to the HMK students of the month! Pictured, from left to right, are HMK Principal Jill Tatton, sixth-grader Jovi Henderson, fifth-grader Lynndie Smith, fourth-grader Elizabeth Redd, third-grader Ripley Lamkins, second-grader Andi Melton, first-grader Danay Gonzales and Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus. Not pictured is kindergartener Chauncey Thoma. [Photo: HMK Elementary]