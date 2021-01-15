Moroni Roberts readies for a free throw as the Grand County boys basketball team faced the North Sanpete Hawks on Jan. 9. The game was closely contested for three quarters before Grand County was able to pull away early in the fourth, winning 84-63 and continuing the team’s hot streak. [Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities]
Most Popular
Articles
- In Memoriam: Albert and Betty Lucero
- The Mutt of the Week: Our KZMU Litter!
- Luxury train heads to Moab
- San Juan declines Rally on the Rocks lease
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
- Student Athlete Profiles: Ty Bohannon shoots to score
- A thirsty valley: City officials take a hard look at water resources nearing max
- Moab police use-of-force policy studied
- Welcome Grand County's New Year's baby!
- Vaccine rollout progresses in Grand County: Health department says available doses are limited
Images
Latest News
- The View: A retrospective perspective
- Letters to the Editor: Water is life
- Letters to the Editor: UTV Noise
- Letters to the Editor: An Open Letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Letters to the Editor: See it for what it is
- Desert Power Yoga: Local studio offers ‘something for everyone’
- Moab wastes not: Recycling center, Melnicoff win awards
- Release your inner warrior at Hurling Hatchets