Congrats to Lady Red Devil Kylah Ricks. On Oct. 22, she overcame the challenging course and the number one ranked runner to win her third consecutive 3A UHSAA Individual Championship. Great Job, Kylah! [Photo: Grand County High School Athletics / Activities]
Most Popular
Articles
- Reining in UTVs
- Learn more about the 7 proposed constitutional amendments on Utah ballot
- Moab City facilities close due to COVID-19 spike; Pool to remain open
- Moab reports "high" transmission levels of COVID-19, state says
- Arches closes gates almost every day this October
- Traffic and tourism
- A bigger slice of CARES
- Winter is coming
- The View: The Last Ride
- The ‘Mighty Six’?
Images
Latest News
- The View: We love BEACON!
- Letters to the editor: Musician thankful for safe festival
- Letters to the Editor: State UTV law is no law at all
- Learn about Kent Frost
- Moab Folk Festival holds virtual celebration in lieu of live events
- Scots on the Rocks returns
- The future of Red Devil mountain biking
- Three-peat!