GCHS Swim Team

On Jan. 16, the Red Devil swim team traveled to Emery County for competition and held its senior recognition meet on Jan. 17. Seniors Kyla Jackman, Duncan Clark, Richard Shumway, George Mahonri Rockford, and Pat Pakkarato and their parents were honored today as important parts of the success and leadership of the swim program. We are grateful for the positive impact they have with the program and school. We wish them all the best in the season and where life takes them. [Photo: Grand County Athletics]