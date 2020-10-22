Red Devils

The Red Devils played their final game of the 2020 season on Oct. 15, hosting the Richfield Wildcats. The seniors had some great plays to finish the season with Dante Wells having a pick 6 and Ryelan Jones proving himself as the offensive MVP, running and throwing for 3 touchdowns. Though the team didn't get the win, they played hard and never once showed any surrender in their play. [Photo: Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook page]