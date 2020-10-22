The Red Devils played their final game of the 2020 season on Oct. 15, hosting the Richfield Wildcats. The seniors had some great plays to finish the season with Dante Wells having a pick 6 and Ryelan Jones proving himself as the offensive MVP, running and throwing for 3 touchdowns. Though the team didn't get the win, they played hard and never once showed any surrender in their play. [Photo: Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook page]
Most Popular
Articles
- Learn more about the 7 proposed constitutional amendments on Utah ballot
- Between a rock and a loud place
- Moab reports "high" transmission levels of COVID-19, state says
- Moab football, volleyball games canceled due to COVID-19
- Utah officials get tough on COVID as case counts rise
- Reining in UTVs
- Moab does fall holidays COVID-safe
- Moab City facilities close due to COVID-19 spike; Pool to remain open
- Traffic and tourism
- Letters to the Editor: An Open Letter to the Moab City and Grand County Councils