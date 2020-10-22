This season, Grand County High School football’s Chasee Croasmun rushed for 316 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. As a big part of the return game on special teams, he returned both punts and kick-offs for the year.
“Our kick-offs were a positive part of our team this year,” said coach Dennis Wells.
Chasee served as a team captain all year and coaches say he was a great role model to the younger athletes, maintaining a high G.P.A. and excelling in the classroom.
“We could always count on him to be at every practice and set the example for the younger athletes,” said Wells.
“Chasee is competitive, whether in football or other sports and always plays hard with a desire to win,” said local ETV broadcaster and sports writer Tim Chappell.
Great job, Chasee!