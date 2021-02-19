Grand County Red Devilettes

The Grand County High School Red Devilettes drill team was honored with the 3A Sportsmanship award from the Utah Dance and Drill Association. “Having good sportsmanship means fair and generous behavior and treatment of others, especially during a sport contest,” GCHS Athletics staff noted. Winners of this annual award are the teams that exemplify extraordinary sportsmanship and always act with class and integrity to their dance sisters. “Their behavior comes from the top down…their leaders, coaches and administration, who have led by example, and showed their team the importance of the treatment of others,” said staff in a statement, “They truly know what it means to BE KIND!” [Photo: Grand County Athletics]