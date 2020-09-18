Coaches say that Jessica Jones was a standout volleyball player right from her freshman year. The Grand County High School senior has been a varsity starter all years of her high school career.
“I can remember going to a freshman tournament with her and coaches asking me if she really was just a freshman,” said coach Brittney Bohannon Melton. “Her strength was unmatched. She loved hitting the ball and hitting it hard. Her top skill on our team is her offense and we look for her to find a point through tough blocks and defense.”
Jessica has evolved her game over the last four years, becoming a top defender in the back row and a leader to her teammates on the court.
“She has a killer serve and finds many aces per game,” said Bohannon Melton. “During our match against Carbon last week, she found seven of them.”
Jessica was named a captain this year, she has been named “Miss Offense” three years in a row, has been nominated for different titles for all-state and is sure to be a top pick this year.
She has worked extremely hard not only in volleyball but also in the classroom, maintaining a 3.91 grade point average. She is part of student government and is an active fan to other students in their respective sports and activities. [Photo courtesy of Karisa Larsen]