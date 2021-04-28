On April 13, Grand County High School senior Macray Ellis signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Voyageurs at Rainy River College in International Falls in northern Minnesota. Friends, family, teammates and coaches attended a signing ceremony where Grand County High School Athletic Director Ron Dolphin gave remarks.
“This is a special moment, that one day you will look back upon when there is a challenge before you,” Dolphin told Ellis. “And you will realize it can be overcome by the love and support of those that stand before you now.”
Dolphin noted that Ellis’s dedication to the sport even in the off-season has contributed to his success. Ellis said he hits one to two buckets of baseballs every day, does fielding drills after regular team practice, and trains in pitching and hitting with a few good friends.
“Outside of high school baseball, I play on a travel team in Colorado in the fall and summer and I am constantly looking for ways I can get better,” he added.
Ellis picked up a bat when he was around 5 years old and began playing tee-ball. Now at Grand County High School, he’s still teammates with the same group of friends that he played with as a young child.
Ellis is looking forward to making new friendships at Rainy River, where he plans to pursue an associate degree in business. After that, he wants to get into the welding trade and ultimately own his own welding business.
Dolphin said the Grand County High School baseball community was fortunate to be a part of Ellis’s milestone as he signed his letter of intent for the Voyageurs.
“Macray, we are so proud of you,” said Dolphin at the signing ceremony. “Your leadership and academic scholarship are a great complement to your athletic skill.”