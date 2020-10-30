Red Devil Mountain Biking

Freshmen Silver Turner, Aiden Gordon and Ammon Jackman, pictured left to right, were three of the high school mountain bike team riders that competed at their state tournament in Richfield on Oct. 23. The team placed fifth place overall. Good luck to seniors Jackson Sorensen and Eli Taylor as they close this chapter and look to the horizon moving forward. Congrats to all the racers! [Photo credit: Bega Metzner]