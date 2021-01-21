Lexi Carroll drove to the basket as the Lady Red Devils took on the third-ranked South Sevier Lady Rams on Jan. 16. Coaches said that the final score of 25-61 was not indicative of how well the girls played, especially on the defensive side of the ball, reporting that the “girls are playing with heart and grit.” [Photo: Grand County Athletics]
Most Popular
Articles
- Residents speak out on Mill Creek’s future
- Utah pols adjust to political climate
- Navajo water rights act passes Congress
- Luxury train heads to Moab
- Chamber of Commerce announces Business, Citizen of the Year for 2020
- Student Athlete Profiles: Josalyn Murphy leads the pack
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
- The View: Grateful for my vaccination
- A toxic history
- Desert Power Yoga: Local studio offers ‘something for everyone’
Images
Latest News
- The View: Grateful for my vaccination
- Letters to the Editor: Thank you, Moab!
- Letters to the Editor: Congressman John Curtis should resign
- Letters to the Editor: Cranky neighbors and UTV noise
- Letters to the Editor: Operation Christmas Child
- Insight into the process: BLM offers the public a guide to permit, NEPA processes
- A stitch in time: MARC offers embroidery class with online & in-person options
- Chamber of Commerce announces Business, Citizen of the Year for 2020