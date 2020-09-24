Getting Fired Up

The Red Devils traveled to Emery High School on Sept. 18 to take on the Spartans. The Devils gave up some big plays, falling behind early but settled down and outscored the Spartans 22-21, before ultimately falling 49-22. Their next game is Sept. 25 versus the San Juan County Broncos. [Photo: Kammy Rae Wells]
