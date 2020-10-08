Grand County High School sophomore Stella McGowan completed her second year playing tennis for the Red Devils with impressive regional and state tournament play this year. In regional tournament play, McGowan placed second in 3rd singles, and improved upon that strong effort in dramatic fashion by reaching the finals in state tournament play.
Coach Warren Scott said that "throughout the season Stella placed high expectations on herself and never quit in the face of adversity.”
“Her desire to achieve competitive excellence was evident in her practices, where she would insist Coach Ballard or I provide the hard-hitting feedback necessary for her to improve and excel,” said Scott. “Stella has a bright future ahead of her, and after her performance at the State tournament opponents are on notice that she will be a force to be reckoned with over the next two years."
Stella’s mother, Heidi, attributes her daughter's quick rise to tennis excellence to her own mother, who introduced tennis to her as a child and who still loves playing the game to this day. The third generation of McGowan's to play competitive tennis will be anchoring a young but enthusiastic team composed of juniors and one senior next year in hopes of winning a state title. If this season was any indication of next year's potential, then the outlook is bright indeed. [Photo: Karisa Larsen]