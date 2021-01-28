A sophomore with a 4.0 GPA, Red Devil Swim Team’s Zoe Warren swims the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and is steadily moving up the ranks. "Zoe has had huge time drops the past few weeks! She dropped 7 seconds in the 200 individual medley on Jan. 23, and moved into 15th place in the top 100,” said Coach Wendy Young. “Her 100 backstroke time has dropped consistently the last three meets, placing her 10th in the top 100! She is a hard worker and always gives 110% at practice.” Way to go, Zoe!
