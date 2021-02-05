Chance Arbon shoots from the top of the key as the Grand County Red Devils reverse roles, beating the San Juan Broncos on Jan. 30. Both teams stayed within just a few points of each other until the last three and a half minutes in the fourth quarter when the Red Devils pulled away for a 16 point win. Final score: Grand 85, San Juan 69. The next GCHS home game is Feb. 5 against South Sevier. [Grand County Athletics]
Most Popular
Articles
- Easter Jeep Safari: a go or no-go? Off-road enthusiasts anxiously await a verdict
- Breaking: Masks required at Arches, all national parks
- What we mean when we say ‘camping’
- Rally on the Rocks moves forward in San Juan County
- Controversial highway offers protections for climbing area
- Easter Jeep Safari...uncanceled? Event requests change to special event restrictions
- Letters to the Editor: Cranky neighbors and UTV noise
- Mutt of the Week: Meet Wyoming!
- Much needed snow
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
Images
Latest News
- Grand County 4-H coordinator wants to cater to local youth interests
- The View: We can do better for Moab workers
- Seeds of community: Annual Seed Swap will be held at YGP on Feb. 24
- Enjoy a wellness retreat from home
- Clay for two: Desert Sun offers classes for couples
- Honoring the Grand County Middle School January Students of the Month: Congrats to Angeles Lemus-Lemus and Tatum Packard!
- For 3!
- Grand County High School Students of the Month: Honoring Kaci McKinney and Diego Winn