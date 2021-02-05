Chance Arbon

Chance Arbon shoots from the top of the key as the Grand County Red Devils reverse roles, beating the San Juan Broncos on Jan. 30. Both teams stayed within just a few points of each other until the last three and a half minutes in the fourth quarter when the Red Devils pulled away for a 16 point win. Final score: Grand 85, San Juan 69. The next GCHS home game is Feb. 5 against South Sevier. [Grand County Athletics]