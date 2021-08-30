Community members met in front of Helen M. Knight Elementary School, Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School and Grand County Public High School to welcome students back with a “clap-in.” A post from HMK staff thanked people for the warm welcome. “Law enforcement, moms & dads, public officials, grandmas & grandpas, first responders, educators, Park Service [workers], and community supporters of public education and our kids (to name a few) applauded students as they walked onto campus on a beautiful Moab morning,” a Facebook post reads. “We live in such a wonderful place with wonderful people. It takes a village…”
