Moab VFW Post 10900 held their 16th Annual Charity Golf Scramble at the Moab Golf Course on Saturday, August 28. Post Commander Terry Lance said the event attracted 72 golfers and was expected to raise over $8,000 to help veterans in Grand County with medical transportation costs, scholarships for high school students, Christmas gifts, as well as outdoor programs for veterans with PTSD and other war wounds. Since the event began in 2004, it has raised over $150,000 for VFW charities.
The winners of this year’s golf scramble were Keith Montoya, Taylor Bane, Dan Lotfinia, and club pro Robbie Jones.
Post Senior Vice Commander Fred Every has organized the golf outing since it began 16 years ago. He said that all the prizes were donated by businesses including US Foods, Red Cliffs Lodge, Moab Golf Club, Pepsi and City Market. Many other local businesses provided food, beverages and in-kind services to support the charity event. Mr. Every stressed that without the support of the community the VFW wouldn’t be able to help the local vets who rely on the VFW for assistance.
The Moab Golf Club hosts several golf outings each year that benefit local organizations and charities. Upcoming charity golf outings at the Moab Golf Club include the MGC Charity Classic on November 6-7, the St. Jude Charity Scramble on November 13, and Toys Fore Kids on November 20. For more information on upcoming golf fundraisers, contact the Moab Golf Club at 435-259-6488.