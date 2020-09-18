Daniel Thayer, GCHS

Daniel Thayer sprinted to the finish as the Red Devils competed on Sept. 9 at the Emery Invite, held at Emery High School. The Red Devils finished sixth out of eight teams, dramatically improving their team performance from the week before. Individually, senior Kylah Ricks won the girls race, while junior Arthur Hawks led the Grand County boys team with a seventh-place finish. [Photo: Randy Martin]