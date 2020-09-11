The GCHS cross country team competed at the Lloyd's Lake Invitational in Monticello on Sept. 4, finishing in eighth place. Kylah Ricks won the girls varsity race with a time of 18:33 and Arthur Hawks finished ninth overall in the boys varsity race with a time of 17:35. [Photo courtesy of Amanda Sargent]
