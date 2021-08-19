Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Moab City Recreation Co-Ed Softball League. On Aug. 11, Team UNKNOWN, captained by Tyrell Lee and Conrad Yanito, beat second-place Team CHAOS, captained by Eric Haycock, in a game the city recreation department described as “hard-fought.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Moab women found deceased after search
- Homicide investigation begun in Moab couple's death
- Meet the candidates: Moab mayor, two council seats up for election in 2021
- Before the Bridge: Crossing the Colorado in Moab
- Infrastructure overwhelmed by flooding: Damage from Pack Creek flood exposes inadequate stormwater control
- Braydon Palmer named Moab PD assistant police chief
- All aboard: Rocky Mountaineer train carries its first passengers from Denver to Moab
- Obituary: Karen “Cris” Coffey, Nov. 17, 1933 - Aug. 16, 2021
- Why is Moab called Moab?
- In Memoriam: Jessie G. Ekker, Dec. 24, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2021