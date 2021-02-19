Pat Pakkarato

Senior Pat Pakkarato has been a huge contributor to the Grand County High School swim team for the past three years, coaches say. Last week, Pakkarato set a new school record in the 200 meter individual medley and came from behind to take first place in the 100 meter fly at the Utah High School Activities Association State Championships on Feb. 14. He has loads of team spirit and is great at motivating & encouraging his teammates. He is an awesome competitor and often plays the important role of anchor in the relays. He knows how to dig deep and finish a race no matter how tired or worn out he feels. “Pat had an outstanding season this year and we are going to miss his determination, leadership & sense of humor immensely!” said GCHS staff. [Photo: Karisa Larsen]