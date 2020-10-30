Austin Paris Wright wrestles for the Grand County Middle School team, Devils Wrestling, as well as Champion’s Wrestling based out of Mapleton, Utah. He also wrestles Nationally for Team Utah, Utah Gold, USA Elite, Whitted Trained and POWA. Paris traveled all over the country this past wrestling season. This is the fourth time he has been named USA Utah Jr. Wrestler of the Year.
“Austin holds his own working out with high school and college age athletes. He is highly competitive, and extremely dedicated to becoming a better athlete and is very deserving of this award,” said Jared Meador, Paris's strength and conditioning coach. [Courtesy photo]