The Lady Red Devil Tennis team hosted Gunnison Valley and Wasatch Academy as part of Senior Recognition Day on Sept. 15. The girls won both sets of matches 5-0 and 5-0. It was a great way for the three seniors to end their career on their home court: Congrats to Maara Holyoak, Kyla Jackman and Jenny Kopell. [Photo: Grand County Athletics / Activities]
