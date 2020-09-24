Lady Devils Tennis

The Lady Red Devil Tennis team hosted Gunnison Valley and Wasatch Academy as part of Senior Recognition Day on Sept. 15. The girls won both sets of matches 5-0 and 5-0. It was a great way for the three seniors to end their career on their home court: Congrats to Maara Holyoak, Kyla Jackman and Jenny Kopell. [Photo: Grand County Athletics / Activities]