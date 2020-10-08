Grand County High School senior Maara Holyoak wrapped up her high school tennis career in spectacular fashion with strong showings in this year’s regional and state tournament play. Maara placed third in 1st singles at the Region 12 tournament against a very competitive field and advanced into the second round at the State Tournament last weekend.
"Maara's consistently strong play throughout the season led the Red Devil team in placing highest in our region at the State Tournament, and her calm demeanor and outstanding work ethic throughout the season provided an important role model for the younger players,” head coach Brian Ballard commented. “She is one of the core strengths of our team and will be sorely missed."
Maara’s prowess on the tennis court is matched by her excellent academic career. She has maintained a 4.0 G.P.A. throughout high school, stays active in the Honor Society, serves as the student body public relations officer, and runs the tech booth at various school activities. When not on the tennis courts, Maara can be found pursuing her other interests including hunting and fishing, wakeboarding and paddle boarding. Her parents, Monica and Ryan Holyoak, are proud of Maara's contribution to Grand County's tennis team accomplishments, as are her teammates and coaches. All wish her the very best at every future endeavour she chooses to pursue. If her pursuits after graduation mirror her success on the tennis court she will undoubtedly succeed with the same effortless ability that led her to so many court victories. [Photo: Karisa Larsen]