Malachi Roberts took the shot as the Grand County High School Red Devils hosted the Carbon Dinos in another tough Region XII competition game on Jan. 22. Each quarter was tightly contested, yet the team overcame a deficit at the end of each quarter to regain the lead. Each time Carbon made a run, the Red Devils stepped up and shut the door for a 85-79 win. The Red Devils will be hosting the San Juan Broncos on Jan 29. RDP! [Grand County Athletics]
