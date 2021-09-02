The Moab High School Mountain Bike team started their season strong, taking fourth place in the Division Two category on the Three Peaks course in Cedar City. The middle school team also competed “sending out record numbers as well,” according to the Moab Red Devil Mountain Biking officials. “Congrats to all who podiumed, had a PR or just finished the demanding race,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to all the coaches, volunteers and parents for making it a successful first race of 2021.”