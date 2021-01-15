Landon Moralez

Grand County High School wrestler Landon Moralez went 10-0 over the two days at different tournaments at the Cedar Invitational on Jan. 9. “Landon is having a great season so far with an undefeated streak,” said Coach Wells, noting that one of Landon’s wins was against the number two ranked wrestler in the state, coming by fall in the second round. [Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities]