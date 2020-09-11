Red Devil Football

The GCHS football team lost 56-0 to the South Summit Wildcats on Sept. 5. The team, made out of mostly underclassmen, are learning a lot as they play their hearts out this season. The Red Devils continue to develop chemistry as a team and refine their skill sets. Next week the team is back home as it hosts the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday, Sept. 11. [Photo courtesy of the GCHS Athletics Facebook Page]