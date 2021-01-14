Grand County High School senior Ty Bohannon has had a huge role in the strong 9-0 start by this year's GCHS boys basketball team. Through the first nine games, Ty is averaging 9.3 points while shooting 52% from the field, with 6.2 rebounds as well.
"Ty has been a great influence upon his teammates and coaches,” Coach Klint York says. “He not only is a great ball player, but also a great person as well. His positivity has helped inspire everyone around him to be better on and off the court." Way to go, Ty!