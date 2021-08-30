The Moab Charter School invited community leaders to give pep talks to students beginning their school year on Aug. 20. Pictured from left to right: Moab City Recreation Sports Director Patrick Trim, WabiSabi Executive Director Liz Dana Han, Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus, Moab Valley Multicultural Center Executive Director Rhiana Medina, Moab Sun News Editor-in-Chief Maggie McGuire, Utah State University Moab Associate Vice President Lianna Etchberger pose with Moab Charter School Director Carrie Ann Smith.
Tags
- Carrie Ann Smith
- Recreation Sports Director
- Wabisabi Executive Director
- Moab Valley Multicultural Center
- Liz Dana Han
- Emily Niehaus
- Lianna Etchberger
- Utah State University
- Moab City
- Executive Director
- Moab Charter School
- Rhiana Medina
- Patrick Trim
- Moab
- Maggie Mcguire
- Moab Sun News
- Editor-in-chief
- Mayor
- Charter School
- Charter School Speakers
- Sportsfront
Most Popular
Articles
- Few fast answers in Moab couple’s deaths
- Meet Diesel!
- Homicide investigation begun in Moab couple's death
- Candlelight vigil planned tonight for murdered couple
- Two Moab women found deceased after search
- New housing project progresses...slowly: Challenges push Arroyo Crossing timeline back
- Before the Bridge: Crossing the Colorado in Moab
- All aboard: Rocky Mountaineer train carries its first passengers from Denver to Moab
- Local scientist and nonprofit founder takes on new community role
- BLM proposes changes to address human impact in Klondike Bluffs: Proposed rules focus on toilets, camping concerns