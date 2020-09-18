September 10 was Senior Recognition night for the Lady Red Devils volleyball team, where the girls defeated the Carbon Dinos 3-1, with games of 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23. [Photo credit: GCHS Athletics/Activities]
Most Popular
Articles
- A 2,000-year flood on the Colorado River
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- More strife over HB 224
- Fire on the Mountain
- Legal, financial and repair issues plague city project
- National parks see increase in domestic visitors
- GCHS senior Jessica Jones serves an ace
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Student Athlete Profiles: Kylah Ricks runs to victory
- Rite of passage
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- The View: This week: Pride 2020!
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Letters to the Editor: Mufflers, please
- Letters to the Editor: Misunderstanding the HB224 lawsuit could result in a three-person county commission
- Lettersto the Editor: UTVed Out
- Letters to the Editor: Moab is hurt by UTV noise
- Cosmo’s Corner: Learning to read
- Local rides for Great Cycle Challenge USA