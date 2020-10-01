Zane Maher-Young, a junior at Grand County High School, is in his third year riding on the Moab Red Devil Mountain Bike Team. Zane has risen to the top of his class and race category through hard work, dedication and an unwavering passion for the sport of mountain biking. Even with the countless hours Zane spends on his bike, whether it’s cross country practice, jumping at Anonymous Park or riding downhill on some of Moab’s world class trails, he has still managed to carry a 4.0 grade point average at school! His favorite class has been the relatively new Bike Mechanic class at Grand County High School. When he’s not riding bikes, Zane can be found wrenching on bikes at the Chile Pepper Bike Shop, where after two years of washing bikes, he was recently promoted to mechanic. [Courtesy photo]
