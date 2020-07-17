The Red Devil Mountain Bike club’s high school and middle school girls teams rode the trails at Moab Brand network of trails for their first ride this season. “Led by coaches Beth and Natalie, and by girls' team captain Ariann, the middle schoolers and high schoolers crushed it together, while wisely adhering to the county's mask mandate!” said the group in a Facebook post. Pictured, from left to right, are coach Beth Roberts, Angie Parra, Sienna Guzman-Newton, Monica Villalpando, girls’ team captain Ariann Child, Cora Baird, Cydney Cornelius, and coach/parent Natalie Grout. [Photo courtesy of Colin Topper]
