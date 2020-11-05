Members of the Red Devils Mountain Bike Team volunteered with the Grand County Active Trails and Transportation Division, working on the Robin Groff Memorial Bike Park. The pocket park, located along the Mill Creek Parkway, is still closed to the public while the installation nears completion. Pictured, above, Miles Topper and Elizabeth Knight take a practice lap at the end of the volunteer day. [Photos: Grand County Active Transportation and Trails]
