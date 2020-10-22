The Grand County High School cross country team placed three runners in this week’s State Championship races after competing in the Region XII Championships in Price on Oct. 13: Senior Kylah Ricks and Juniors Bella Welch and Arthur Hawks. [Photo: Grand County High Red Devil Athletics/Activities Facebook page]
