Josalyn Murphy

A straight-A student, Josalyn Murphy continues to be leader of the pack on the Grand County High School girls basketball team. She commands respect on the floor and took third place in the region for overall points averaged per game. Josalyn was selected by her teammates to be one of two captains this year, though she is only a sophomore. "This is a testament to her leadership and determination,” said coach Andrea Noyes. “Josalyn is passionate about the sport and it shows both on and off the court. Her regional placement is huge because our region has the top three teams in the state!" Way to go, Josalyn! [Photo: Karisa Larsen]