To the anti-mask crowd: It seems many of you fail to understand the basis for wearing face coverings now. People wear a mask not because they are scared of infection, though they do get some protection by doing so. People wear a mask to keep the particles in their respiratory tract from being transferred to another person’s respiratory tract. This limits the spread of COVID-19.
Think of it as a sign of respect and normal human decency: I wear a mask so you don't get sick from me, you wear a mask so I don't get sick from you. We all cherish our American freedoms. You do not, however, have the freedom to give another person a possibly deadly disease. You may want to consider getting your medical advice from a medical doctor and not a Fox News commentator.
Bruce Dissel
Moab