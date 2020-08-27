Choosing a top executive to streamline and improve U.S. Postal Service efficiency is a good move. However, making that choice be a big campaign donor, especially one with serious conflicts of interest, is not. (Louis DeJoy has a $30-$75 million equity stake in XPS Logistics, a USPS contractor.)
A top executive who intentionally slows his organization’s core service, thereby limiting its ability to fulfill its mission, can be said to be cutting costs but can not be said to be improving efficiency. If FedEx decided to cut back service and say, “well, we probably won’t be able to meet your overnight expectations,” it’s not likely FedEx would see profitability rise. If UPS decided that your package might not get there when you expected and eliminated their stellar package tracking system, UPS stock value would certainly fall. (Note that USPS handles 26 times more items than either FedEx or UPS.)
With many states moving to mail-in voting due to the pandemic, making damaging changes mere weeks ahead of a national election can only be considered deliberate election sabotage. However, this more than an election concern. Mr. DeJoy is unqualified as postmaster general and his actions to-date and in the future will have long term consequences, especially for rural Americans.
Support the United States Postal Service and its employees.
Jim Collar
Moab, UT