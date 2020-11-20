If only the supposed leadership in our country believed in science instead of in itself,
If only the supposed leadership in our country believed in wearing masks every day and everywhere,
If only the supposed leadership in our country believed in social distancing both inside and out,
If only both of our political parties could walk across the aisle (as in the past!),
If only our political parties were not so terribly partisan,
If only the frightened little man in the White House could be mentally and emotionally mature enough to accept the defeat of his rousing rallies, his political stances, his deafening “misinformation,”
If only Republican hierarchy could have had the intestinal fortitude (guts) to stand up to this idiocy that our precious U.S. of A has suffered these past 4 years,
If only the outdated Electoral College would bite the dust, as in most if not all other democracies, so that the people’s true voice could be heard,
If only our elected, but unpopular, President could share the keys to his kingdom so that the president-elect could prepare to lead our beautiful country into newer, professional and kinder days,
If only Truth, Friendship, Intelligence and Wisdom can rule once again…
ONLY THEN will we be able to heal our country of the two viruses that are devastating it!
Judy Martinez-Ross
Moab