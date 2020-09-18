People from all over the United States and the world visit Moab to experience the amazing landscape.
A minority of visitors swarm the town and the backcountry in Mad Max-like vehicles alone and in packs. They project a racket as loud—or louder—than semi-trucks. They roar indiscriminately through formerly quiet residential neighborhoods at all hours of the day and night. They dominate the landscape, trash the soundscape, spook wildlife and drive away some of the majority who seek to experience nature on its own terms.
Muffle them, electrify their motors or remove them from city streets.
Pete Gross
Moab