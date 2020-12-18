The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Moab! I was shopping in one of the dollar stores on Friday and found many of the items I was looking for so I had a cartful of Christmas stuff. I went to the check-out and prepared to use my credit card to pay. As I started to insert my card, the lady behind me said, "May I get this for you?" "You mean pay for all of this stuff?" I said, quite taken aback! I was dumbfounded! Nobody had ever done anything like this for me. I thanked her many times and if it hadn't been for social distancing I would have hugged her!
While we don’t generally publish anonymous letters, this one dropped off at our office was too sweet to pass by. Happy holidays! -ed.