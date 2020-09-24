I have to say I agree with the Republicans on this one!
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
- Mitch McConnell (R)
“I will tell you this: … If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term” and “the primary process is started, we will wait to the next election.”
- Lindsey Graham (R)
“In the politicized atmosphere of an election year, you probably shouldn’t even nominate someone …. It’s not fair to the nominee, it’s not fair to the court.”
- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R)
Oops, too late. They’ve changed their minds about the importance of the voice of the people and fairness.
Jerry Shue
Moab