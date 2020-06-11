This week, people from all over this country have exercised their First Amendment rights as they protested the killing of George Floyd and the countless other Black lives that have been taken at the hands of police. We have seen peaceful demonstrators take to the streets demanding change. We have seen people of every race, religion, and ethnic background stand and kneel in solidarity with the Black community with the same message—Black Lives Matter.
Thank you, City of Moab, first responders, and the community for a peaceful protest. This is what civil discourse looks like.
Carey Dabney,
League of Women Voters of Grand County